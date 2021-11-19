MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Sex charges have been filed against a South Florida church youth leader for allegedly engaging in sexual acts with a teenager.
According to Miami-Dade Police investigators, 67-year-old Ricky Torcise is a youth leader at the church where the 17-year-old victim attends in Homestead. Torcise is also his employer, according to the arrest report.READ MORE: Miami-Dade and Broward Schools No Longer Mandating Masks, Parental Opt-Out Form Eliminated
The teenage victim stated that he was fondled multiple times by Torcise for a period of four months. He also told police the fondling escalated to sex acts, according to the report.READ MORE: Negotiations Taking Place In Armed Standoff In Coral Springs
Torcise was arrested earlier this week and charged with a felony count of sexual act with a familial child.MORE NEWS: Plantation High School On Code Red Lockdown Due To Threat To School
Detectives urge anyone that may have been victimized by Torcise to call the Special Victims Bureau at (305) 715-3300.