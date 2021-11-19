MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Highway Patrol announced Friday they have commenced “Operation Safe Highways.”
The FHP said the purpose of the four-week operation is to provide increased law enforcement presence on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.
“The high visibility and saturation patrol detail is intended to focus on
reducing hazardous moving violations, driving under the influence, the transportation of illegal narcotics, and interdiction of criminal activities,” officials said.
FHP said the reduction of crashes and the deterrence of criminal-related activities is the primary purpose of “Operation Safe Highways.”