By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami City Commission has voted to repeal its pilot program for motorized scooters.

The move didn’t sit well with Caroline Samponaro, the vice president of transit, bike and scooter policy at Lyft.

Samponaro released the following statement:

“We’re extremely disappointed in the Commission’s hasty and short sighted action to end the scooter program, taking away a safe and popular transportation option used by thousands of Miami residents daily and putting dozens of workers out of a job the week before Thanksgiving. We were comforted to hear remarks from Mayor Suarez earlier today in which he referred to scooters as a valuable asset to cities. We are hopeful he will stand up to the Commission on behalf of Miami residents and visitors to stop this action.”

