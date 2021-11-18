MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s day two of the murder trial for Dayonte Resiles, the man accused of killing Jill Halliburton Su back in 2014.

A key witness spoke Thursday, the victim’s son, Justin Su. He took the stand, recalling the moment he found his mother’s lifeless body.

“It was something no one should ever see in their life. Yeah, it was horrible,” said Su.

Su was 20 years old when he found his mother stabbed and bound in a bathtub.

“The shock and trauma. I just went into auto piolet. I just remember screaming,” recalled Su.

Resiles, 27, is being charged with Su’s murder. CBS4 spoke with Resiles brother, who said he’s innocent.

“He doesn’t have that type of heart to do the things they said that lady went through. He doesn’t have the type of heart to do those type of things,” said Richard Duncan.

But a police warrant states Resiles’ DNA was found on a knife and the belt of a robe used to tie Su’s hands.

“Horrible. It’ horrible,” said Justin Su.

Defense Attorney Michael Orlando said that DNA can’t tie Resiles to the murder. Instead, he’s pointing the finger at Halliburton Su’s son, Justin. Orlando questioned him about inheriting money from an oil company linked to his mother’s family.

“Was there inheritance from the Halliburton family that involved you and your dad obtaining oil rights?” asked Defense Attorney Michael Orlando.

To which Justin Su replied, “Yes.”

In response to that, prosecution asked Su, “Oil rights sounds like a big deal. What does that mean to you? How much money do you get from them?”

Su answered, “I get two checks a year for $5 each. So, $10,” he said.

On Thursday, a pool maintenance man, who was at the home the day of the murder, also testified along with two police officers and a sergeant.

The trial is far from over. It’s expected to last through the end of the month and could extend into December.