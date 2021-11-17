MIRAMAR (CBSMiami/AP) – A 19-year-old woman who was of three women shot after leaving a Pembroke Pines club has died.

According to Miramar police, the shootings happened Monday shortly after 2 a.m. when a group of people got into three vehicles, a GMC Yukon and two Infinitis, and left Grand Grand Café and Lounge.

They were heading east when the occupant of a fourth vehicle began shooting at the Yukon and one of the Infinitis in the 8400 block of Pembroke Road in Miramar.

Police spokeswoman Tania Rues said it is not clear whether the women were targeted, or if the shooter was after someone else in the group of three cars.

The 19-year-old and another woman in one of the Infinitis were shot. All three vehicles stopped at that point, but the female driver of the other Infiniti then took off, police said.

The shooter chased her into nearby Davie, and shot her, investigators said. Her injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The 19-year-old died at Memorial Regional Hospital, said Rues. The woman’s family said she was just visiting and lives in another part of the state.

After an initial review of surveillance video, investigators still were not sure whether the shooter was inside the club or in the parking lot early Monday when the group left.

