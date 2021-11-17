CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – The Miami Hurricanes are looking for a new Athletic Director after they parted ways with Blake James.

On Wednesday, the university said there was no update on the progress of their search.

The question is will the new Athletic Director want to bring in his or her own people including a new head football coach.

Hurricanes football coach Manny Diaz addressed questions about his future with the program and if there’s anything he has to prove in these last few weeks.

“No. I think we have to beat Virginia Tech. You now what I mean, I think that’s the most important thing because this is not about me, it’s about the players. This is about a group of, what is it, 15 guys, give or take, that are going to play their last game at Hard Rock Stadium that have had phenomenal careers here, that have put the work in, the sweat. Those guys deserve to go out winners,” said Diaz.

Speculation is swirling no matter the opponent or their final record. Diaz was asked if that speculation leaked into the locker room.

“That would probably be in their conversations but I’ll tell you what I don’t see. I don’t see it in the way that we work. I don’t see it in the way that we practice. I don’t see it in the way our guys come into the building preparing for a football game,” he said.

The team had a meeting following their loss to Florida State and the leaders are trying to get everyone hunker down and refocus on their final two games and possible bowl game. If Diaz’s time is running out, the players are making sure to show him their support.

Senior safety Amari Carter said “We cant determine what the administration does or what happens outside of the facility, the program, from a players standpoint. Coach Diaz, he’s a great leader and that’s something I’ll stand on for the rest of my life.”

Zach McCloud, senior defensive end added: “You know we got to settle the waters. Everyone’s going to have their own thoughts and it’s his job to keep everybody on the same page and that’s what he did.”