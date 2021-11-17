  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, MIssing Teen, Pembroke Pines

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Pembroke Pines teen who went missing Tuesday night has been found.

Aariyana Flewellen, 14, left her mother’s home around 10 p.m. after an argument.

Police said her father, who lives in Georgia, received a disturbing call from her half an hour later. Her family did not hear from her after that.

On Wednesday morning, police asked for the public’s help in finding her.

Just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday they sent out a notice that she had been found in Miami Gardens.

CBSMiami.com Team