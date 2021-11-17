MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Pembroke Pines teen who went missing Tuesday night has been found.
Aariyana Flewellen, 14, left her mother’s home around 10 p.m. after an argument.READ MORE: Holiday Travel Expected to Draw Record Crowds At MIA
Police said her father, who lives in Georgia, received a disturbing call from her half an hour later. Her family did not hear from her after that.READ MORE: Lawsuit: Surfside Condo Collapse Triggered By Nearby Construction
On Wednesday morning, police asked for the public’s help in finding her.MORE NEWS: Recognize This Man? He's Wanted For Burglary, Attempted Sexual Assault On South Beach
Just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday they sent out a notice that she had been found in Miami Gardens.