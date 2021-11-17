MIAMI (CBSMiami) – We are in for a warmer Wednesday with afternoon highs in the low 80s.

As the winds shift to a more easterly direction this will allow more moisture to move in and increase the humidity levels and clouds.

Late evening some rain will begin to move in with scattered storms possible overnight. Computer models forecast wet and messy weather for the Thursday morning commute. The storm chance remains high throughout Thursday due to plenty of deep tropical moisture surging from the South. Some heavy downpours will be possible at times. Due to the rain and clouds around, highs will be in the upper 70s.

Scattered showers and storms are likely on Friday as moisture remains in place and a weak frontal boundary moves through.

We remain unsettled through Saturday and likely Sunday due to a stalled front and abundant moisture. Scattered showers and some storms will be possible this weekend.

By Monday the rain chance will be lower and we’ll enjoy more sunshine with highs climbing to around 80 degrees. A big cold front moves in next week and we will be cooler. Lows will fall to the low 60s by Tuesday morning and highs will be in the low 70s.