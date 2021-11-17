MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Have the labor and supply shortages affected retailers and gift buying? CBS4’s Frances Wang went shopping in Coral Gables to hear what small businesses are going through and how they found solutions to prep for the holiday season.

A week before Thanksgiving, the Shops at Merrick Park are full of holiday spirit. And thankfully, they’re also full of gifts for people to buy.

“Retailers, they’re pretty well prepared from what I seen,” said Andrew Peach, the Shops at Merrick Park general manager.

Smaller retailers already face disadvantages amid a holiday labor shortage.

Some like Tutto Piccolo worked to combat the supply chain shortage too.

Most of this children’s clothing line comes from Spain. What used to take one to two months to deliver, now takes “3 to 4 months,” according to Tutto Piccolo employee Mirite Carrasco.

So just in case, they ordered early for the holiday. And turns out, Christmas came early – the Christmas collection that is.

On the other side of the outdoor shopping mall, Island Girl Miami also facing similar problems.

“Everything being delayed… prices getting higher,” said Sandra Saavedra, owner of Island Girl Miami. “Shipping’s double now.”

For example, the clutches Saavedra gets from India now cost her triple. Supplies from Australia and Bali also cost way too much.

Saavedra found a win-win solution. She’s shopping small and local too.

“It’s real and it’s happening. But at the same time, as women entrepreneur, I see options and I’ve been going through now with the small businesses that offer products for us, that’s my way to go right now,” she said.

Local or national, the shops are excited to have a full holiday season back.

But a note to shoppers, get your gift shopping done early until this supply shortage is over. In fact, think about getting it done even earlier because in more ways than one “while supplies last” applies.