FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – An arrest has been made in a shooting on the Sawgrass Expressway in Pompano Beach on Veterans Day.

Brandon Beever, 29, has been charged with committing a felony act that could cause death and discharging a weapon from a vehicle.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the shooting happened around 8 a.m. in the southbound lanes just north of US-441.

The driver of a Nissan Altima told the FHP that he was on his way to work in Parkland when the driver of a Mercedes-Benz came up alongside him and then cut him off.

The driver of the Altima flipped off the driver of the Mercedes-Benz who returned the gesture.

The Altima’s driver said the Mercedes=Benz moved over to his right side, lowered the window, and fired several shots which shattered the front passenger and driver’s side windows.

The driver of the Altima received minor injuries to his left arm due to the flying glass. He then pulled over onto the shoulder and called 911.

The FHP said the driver of the Mercedes-Benz exited at US-441 without stopping.

Using surveillance video from the Sawgrass Expressway, investigators were able to get the Mercedes-Benz tag number, the car was registered to Beever who was taken into custody and charged.