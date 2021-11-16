FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The search continues for a Coconut Creek man who went out on a lake in his canoe and never returned.
Coconut Creek police said Daniel Potter, 60, was last seen Saturday, around 5:30 p.m., getting into his canoe to go fishing in Coco Lake where he lives.
When he didn't return home, the police were called. Water rescue teams searched for him Saturday night and a helicopter was utilized for a search on Sunday.
A dive team checked out several places on Monday, but Potter and his canoe have yet to be found.
Police said it's a fairly large lake and a pretty populated area.
Anyone with information is urged to give them a call at (954) 973-6700.