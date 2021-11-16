MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Pfizer’s booster shot may be available to all adults in America as early as this weekend.

The pharmaceutical company is waiting on FDA approval to expand eligibility. It’s currently only federally recommended for people over 65 or at high risk and six months after Pfizer or Moderna’s vaccinations.

“I think this is the best gift we could’ve gotten as we go into the holidays,” said Dr. Geeta Nayyar, an associate professor at University of Miami.

Getting that booster is going to be really important in keeping the family healthy happy and enjoying the holidays.

At least seven states are doing it on their own.

So far, just over 16% of fully vaccinated adults have gotten a booster shot.

Dr. Aileen Marty, FIU’s infection disease expert, points out the science and studies from Israel showing their success in moving forward with boosters.

“Cells that are boosted are those cells that were already the best cells and they are instructed to make many copies. So you find out with a far better quality immunity,” explained Dr. Marty.

As that booster is pending FDA approval, Pfizer is also asking for emergency use authorization of a pill called Paxlovid. Pfizer said it would treat mild to moderate COVID in patients with increased risk of hospitalization or death. If given within three days of symptoms, clinical trials showed it would reduce severe outcomes by 89%.

More than 20 states are seeing a rise in cases again. Pediatric cases are up 22% compared to two weeks ago.

Dr. Marty explained this is attributed to a variety of factors from people letting their guards down to not enough Americans being vaccinated to reach herd immunity. She also pointed out some of the variants that continue to evolve. Lastly, Americans need those boosters.

“Waning immunity in people who have had their vaccine dose a long time ago and have not had a booster,” said Dr. Marty.