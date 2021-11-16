  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team
EL PORTAL (CBSMiami) – The chief of police for El Portal has resigned.

Chief David Magnusson made it official during Tuesday night’s village council meeting, where he also swore in a new chief.

Lt. Alex Mendez is now the top cop.

Magnusson told CBS4 he is leaving on good terms.

However, he also said he’s alarmed that only 25% of his officers are vaccinated against COVID.

