EL PORTAL (CBSMiami) – The chief of police for El Portal has resigned.
Chief David Magnusson made it official during Tuesday night’s village council meeting, where he also swore in a new chief.READ MORE: Recent Spate Of Teacher Arrests Connected To Inappropriate Sexual Relations Concerning Parents
Lt. Alex Mendez is now the top cop.READ MORE: Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Aileen Marty Says People Need To Get COVID Vaccine Booster Once Available To Them
Magnusson told CBS4 he is leaving on good terms.MORE NEWS: For The First Time, Farm Share Has No Turkeys To Give For Thanksgiving
However, he also said he’s alarmed that only 25% of his officers are vaccinated against COVID.