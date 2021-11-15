FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Three Miramar teens accused in the murder of 18-year-old classmate Dwight Grant faced a judge Monday morning.

Andre Clements and Christie Parisien, both 17, and 16-year old Jaslyn Smith all entered not guilty pleas.

They are being charged as adults with first degree murder, criminal conspiracy, and tampering with evidence.

Grant’s mother stood next to the prosecutor during the arraignment.

CBSMiami does not usually identify juveniles charged with crimes, but we are identifying them because of the nature of the crime.

Grant’s body was discovered in some bushes near his family’s apartment at the Lake Vista apartment complex at 2281 Sherman Circle North, two days after he went missing.

According to the arrest report for Clements, he was angry that Grant had been intimate with his ex-girlfriend, Parisien, and he said: “murder was coming soon.”

The arrest report says surveillance tape shows the attack and shows the suspects moving the body after Grant was stabbed in the neck with a knife and in the chest with a sword.

The report says one of the suspects was a lookout while Grant was attacked by two others.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for January 13, 2022.