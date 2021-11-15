MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A teacher at Barbara Goleman Senior High has been accused of inappropriately touching two students.

Jossie Calderon, 27, has been charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a minor, offenses against students by an authority figure, and child abuse with great bodily harm.

A 15-year-old female student told police Calderon touched her inappropriately twice. according to the arrest affidavit.

She reportedly said during a chess club meeting he rubbed her on her lower back. On the other occasion, he reportedly touched her inappropriately on her legs.

A second student, a 16-year-old girl, told the school’s resource officer that he molest her during a math tutoring class.

According to the teen, on two separate occasions which she was in his classroom for extra credit in her math class, he slipped his hand under her sweater and rub her neck area.

She told police, she felt uncomfortable by his actions and left the classroom never to return.

According to the arrest report, the teen is now having difficulties focusing as a result of his actions and has seen professional help to ‘prevent furth mental trauma from developing.’