MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Book Fair is officially underway. But you don’t even have to leave your house to enjoy the festivities just yet.

Many events are virtual this year, including a chat with author and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, whose Book Fair appearance marks a new chapter for the politician and professor.

Her new children’s book, “Pinkie Promises,” is out now.

The idea for the book came to her in 2011 when she decided to run for Senate.

“I thought about not running, but thought you don’t get what you don’t fight for,” she said. “Every time I see a little girl, I would drop down on one knee and say ‘My name is Elizabeth and I’m running for the United States Senate because that’s what girls do.’ Then hold up my finger and say, ‘Wanna do a pinkie promise to remember all the things that girls do?'”

The book follows young Polly who knows she’s strong and capable, but was often told “that’s not what girls do.”

Warren says she was told Massachusetts voters wouldn’t elect a female senator, but they did.

When she ran for president, she made more the pinkie promises with girls and young women on the campaign trail.

“And then I lost. I dropped out and I thought about all the little girls I did pinkie promises with. The girls had a chance to talk about all the things that girls could do and I decided I wanted to write this book,” Sen. Warren said.

Sen. Warren joined the book fair virtually Monday, like dozens of other authors will throughout the week.

Last year’s fair was completely online, but this year’s hybrid event will bring the books back to downtown Miami this weekend.

For Warren, this book may have been 10 years in the making, but the message remains the same.

“It’s not about Polly scoring the soccer goal or finding the lost dog,” she said. “It’s that she gets in there and tries because that’s what girls do. That’s why I wrote the book.”

The street fair featuring book vendors, author presentations and entertainment is this weekend, from Friday until Sunday at the Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus in Downtown Miami.