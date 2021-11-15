'Clifford The Big Red Dog' Debuts On The Big Screen & Paramount+ As A Charming Canine ComedyWhile her single mom Maggie is away, middle schooler Emily Elizabeth and her fun but impulsive uncle Casey stumbles upon a magical rescuer at a carnival who gifts her a little red puppy. Emily Elizabeth never imagines waking up to find a giant 10-foot dog in her tiny New York City apartment. "Clifford the Big Red Dog" is based on the beloved Scholastic Book character created by author Norman Bridwell. 14 year old Darby Camp plays Emily Elizabeth and British actor Jack Whitehall plays Uncle Casey. “It’s such an iconic character. It’s not lost on us how important a figure Clifford is in so many people’s lives and we feel so excited to be part of that legacy now,” Whitehall said.