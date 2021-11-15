MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Hundreds of Cuban Americans and other activists took to the streets of Little Havana on Monday, demonstrating on behalf of people living in Cuba. The locals are calling for changes in the communist country, better living conditions and more freedom for the people there.

They waved Cuban flags and chanted “Patria y Vida,” which translates to “Homeland and Life.”

They started gathering around noon, and by 5 p.m. at least 300 demonstrators had gathered outside the Versailles Restaurant in Little Havana.

CBS4’s Peter D’Oench caught up with Ramon Saul Sanchez of the Democracy Movement, who said that “Cuban people want dictatorship to end and democracy to begin and for human and civil rights to be established in the country. It will take people coming out to the streets and the world supporting the people there.”

Ana Santiesteban said, “It is important for people to have freedom in our country and to stop suffering.”

Fourteen-year-old demonstrator Indyanna Guerra said, “All my family is from Cuba and I came from Cuba and I believe by protesting everywhere people will hear our voices.”

Mayelin Guerra came to the demonstration from West Palm Beach. She said, “This is important to all of us. We all want to go back and have a little piece of what we want for the people of Cuba. We came here because we want to live in freedom.”

CBS4 also caught up with Republican Congressman Carlos Gimenez.

“I think we need to support the Cuban people. We need to increase the pressure on the regime and limit access to credit,” he said. “We also need to restore internet access for people to be able to communicate with themselves and the outside world. It is really important that the outside world see what is happening in Cuba and see the repression there.”