MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the death of a 16-year-old boy who was in the custody of Miami-Dade PD.

It stems from a carjacking in Hollywood Sunday night.

According to Miami-Dade PD, the teen carjacked a sports vehicle and led Hollywood police officers on a chase that went into Miami-Dade County from Broward County.

The teen lost control of the vehicle and it careened across a road’s median and into opposing lanes before crashing into a fence in the area of NW 27 Avenue and 62 Street in Miami-Dade.

The teen was taken into custody by Hollywood police officers, and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue treated him at the scene. Miami-Dade police officers then took custody of the teen, who became unconscious a short time later. He was taken to Hialeah Hospital where he died.

The teen’s name is being withheld until next of kin is notified. A cause of death has not yet been made public.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)