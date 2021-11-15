MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A rally in support of the people of Cuba will be held Monday at Miami’s Freedom Tower.

Demonstrators say the Cuban people on the island have been suffering for far too long and they want to bring greater attention to what’s happening on the island.

Organizers say this movement is all about freedom.

On Sunday, there were numerous demonstrations and rallies in support of the Cuban people.

Many who attended them said they hoped by being there it would make a difference.

“The love for my country and the injustice that’s been committed to my country for 62 years,” said Barbara Diaz.

Diaz was among the hundreds that joined a demonstration at the Cuban Memorial at Tamiami Park.

“I love the USA, and this is my second home, but for me, Cuba is my birthplace,” she said.

Diaz said she’s been thinking about that ever since the historic protests this past summer in Cuba in which many took to the streets for better living conditions and chanting freedom.

“The people that live there, they deserve better, they deserve freedom, justice, freedom of expression. There’s a lot of pain. I still have family there and they hardly have anything to eat, no medicine, not even aspirin,” she said.

Diaz and her husband then joined a caravan down SW 8th Street which included hundreds of vehicles.

“We did it to support the folks fighting very hard in Cuba, our brothers and sisters who are spilling blood for them to get their freedom back,” said Ismael Diaz.

The caravan was organized by the Assembly of the Cuban Resistance.

“All eyes are on Cuba. The entire world must be looking at the regime. We’re trying to prevent a bloodbath in Cuba, unrest has already begun. We want to send a message to those thugs in power in Havana that the world is watching what they do and that there will be consequences for their violations of civil rights,” said organizer Orlando Gutierrez.

Gutierrez said they will continue to push for more international support for change in Cuba.