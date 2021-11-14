MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting that injured a driver early Sunday morning on southbound I-95 in the area of NW 81st Street.
The FHP said it happened at around 3 a.m.
The victim, who was struck by a bullet, was transported to Jackson Trauma Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
The victim told authorities that an unknown black vehicle pulled up alongside his blue BMW sedan and that someone inside the vehicle began shooting at him.
The victim's vehicle was struck 7 times.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.