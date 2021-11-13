TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – With Enterprise Florida operating without a president or interim president, Marc Adler, the business-recruitment agency’s deputy secretary of commerce, was given authority Friday to sign contracts.

The Enterprise Florida Executive Committee in a conference call temporarily gave Adler authority that had been restricted to the president.

Holly Borgmann, vice chairwoman of the Enterprise Florida Board of Directors, said the directive will “keep service uninterrupted and day-to-day operations moving.”

Adler is the agency’s senior staff member. Jamal Sowell stepped down as president and CEO last month to prepare for specialized training with the U.S. Navy Reserve.

Sowell was the Port Tampa Bay chief of staff in December 2018 when tapped by Gov. Ron DeSantis to run Enterprise Florida.

Borgmann said the board is working with DeSantis to select a new president or appoint an interim leader.

