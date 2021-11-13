MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police said they have arrested a man accused of robbing a delivery truck driver and then taking his truck.

Police said it happened Friday at around 1 p.m. in the area of 144 Avenue SW 294 Street in Miami-Dade.

According to investigators, Lee Marven Garza-Vidales, 37, approached the truck driver with his hand concealed by a cloth and pointed it at the victim as if he had a firearm.

Police said Garza-Vidales demanded the victim’s cellular phone and wallet. The victim then ran from the scene, while Garza-Vidales entered the delivery truck and drove away.

Garza-Vidales was spotted driving the stolen vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but he sped away and eventually abandoned the vehicle.

A perimeter was established and Garza-Vidales was spotted and taken into custody.

Police said the weapon, which was recovered, turned out to be a multi-purpose tool with an extended cutting blade attached to an object to look like a gun.

The victim was not injured and the contents of the delivery truck were recovered.

Garza-Vidales faces several charges, including armed robbery with a deadly weapon.