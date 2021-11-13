MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A second cold is sweeping through the Sunshine State on this Saturday.

It will arrive in South Florida by tonight. This cold front will be the one to bring back lower humidity and slightly cooler temperatures for early next week.

South Florida can expect mostly cloudy skies with a low chance for stray showers this Saturday. The wind is light and variable with afternoon highs in the lowers 80s.

By Saturday night, a few showers may develop as the front passes through the area from north to south. Tonight’s low temperatures dropping to near 70 degrees.

Sunday morning will feel just a bit cooler, but the day will start cloudy. A gradual clearing is expected throughout the first half of Sunday as the drier and cooler air comes in.

Sunday’s forecast high temperatures will top the upper 70s or right at the 80-degree mark. With falling dewpoints, the humidity will drop, and so more comfortable conditions are in store.

A cool start to Monday with morning lows in the low 60s but pleasant and comfortable by Monday afternoon with highs in the mid-70s.

Temperatures will warm up again to the low 80s throughout the rest of the week.