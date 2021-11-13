MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miramar police are investigating a fatal shooting at an AirBNB house party early Saturday morning.
Police said they responded to shots fired call at around 2 a.m. in the 8600 Block of Wilshire Dr.
Authorities said that while officers were on their way to the scene, they were diverted to a vehicle accident, where witnesses said that the male driver was shot and crashed into a car at 8688 Miramar Parkway.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the victim and suspect were both attendees at a party at an AirBNB in the area of the 8600 Block of Wilshire Dr.
Witnesses told police that the suspect fled the house after the shooting.
Detectives are actively investigating this as a homicide.
Authorities said that the victim and suspect are both males.
No other information was released by police.