  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMGame Time with Boomer Esiason
    12:30 PMPaid Program
    1:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    2:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    3:00 PMCollege Football Today
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Miramar Fatal Shooting

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miramar police are investigating a fatal shooting at an AirBNB house party early Saturday morning.

Police said they responded to shots fired call at around 2 a.m. in the 8600 Block of Wilshire Dr.

READ MORE: Police Arrest Man Accused Of Robbing Delivery Driver, Stealing Truck

Authorities said that while officers were on their way to the scene, they were diverted to a vehicle accident, where witnesses said that the male driver was shot and crashed into a car at 8688 Miramar Parkway.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the victim and suspect were both attendees at a party at an AirBNB in the area of the 8600 Block of Wilshire Dr.

READ MORE: 1 Injured, House Damaged In Gas Explosion At SW Miami-Dade Home

Witnesses told police that the suspect fled the house after the shooting.

Detectives are actively investigating this as a homicide.

Authorities said that the victim and suspect are both males.

MORE NEWS: Two-Alarm SW Miami-Dade House Fire Under Investigation

No other information was released by police.

CBSMiami.com Team