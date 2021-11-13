MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to a two-alarm house fire in Southwest Miami-Dade early Saturday morning.
Fire Rescue officials said they received the call just before 1 a.m. regarding the fire at a two-story house fire near SW 159 Avenue and SW 42 Terrace.
A two-alarm fire, by definition, is a fire that requires additional assistance and multiple units.
When units arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the second floor of the two-story home.
Images from the scene showed ground ladders to the second floor.
Authorities said that once the fire was under control, fire crews checked for extensions and remained on scene monitoring and extinguishing hot spots.
There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.