  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMHope in the Wild
    12:00 PMGame Time with Boomer Esiason
    12:30 PMPaid Program
    1:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    2:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:House Fire, Local TV, Miami News, Miami-Dade Fire-Rescue

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to a two-alarm house fire in Southwest Miami-Dade early Saturday morning.

Fire Rescue officials said they received the call just before 1 a.m. regarding the fire at a two-story house fire near SW 159 Avenue and SW 42 Terrace.

READ MORE: 1 Injured, House Damaged In Gas Explosion At SW Miami-Dade Home

A two-alarm fire, by definition, is a fire that requires additional assistance and multiple units.

When units arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the second floor of the two-story home.

READ MORE: Florida Health Providers Caught Between State, Feds On Vaccines

Images from the scene showed ground ladders to the second floor.

Authorities said that once the fire was under control, fire crews checked for extensions and remained on scene monitoring and extinguishing hot spots.

MORE NEWS: Miami Weather: Cold Front Making Its Way Towards South Florida

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

CBSMiami.com Team