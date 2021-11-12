FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Broward judge has rejected Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick’s emergency motion in the Democratic Primary race for District 20.
McCormick wanted to take the Broward Canvassing Board to court and block three vote-by-mall ballots from being counted over signature issues.
The race between McCormick and former Broward Commissioner Dale Holness is separated by just five votes after a machine and hand recount.
Judge Fabienne Fahnestock ordered that the three ballots in question be be kept separate from the other ballots that had already been counted, according to the Sun-Sentinel.
The canvassing board is scheduled to meet on Friday for the final counting of the three disputed ballots, along with several overseas ballots, and finalize the results of the race.
The winner of the Democratic Primary will face Jason Mariner in the January General Election, he was the top vote-getter in the Republican contest.
District 20, which includes parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties, is overwhelmingly Democratic and it is likely whoever wins will get the seat.