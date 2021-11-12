  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami man who owned a cash-only pain management clinic pleaded guilty this week in a case involving the illegal distribution of opioids.

According to U.S. Attorney’s Office, Habib Geagea Palacios, 40, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and one count of distributing a controlled substance.

He will be sentenced on January 26th.

Palacios owned General Care Center, Inc., and paid doctors to distribute opioids. The operation resulted in the illegal distribution of more than 2 million tablets of oxycodone and produced more than $3 million in cash, according to the U.S Attorney’s Office.

Five doctors earlier pleaded guilty to charges in the case.

