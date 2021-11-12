MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The body of missing boater Reynier Marino has been found.

Marino’s friends said they located his body early Friday morning very close to the area where his boat was found.

The 35-year-old owner of Hellkat Powerboats had been missing since around 7 p.m. Tuesday. Friends said he is an experienced boater who left Pelican Harbor in a boat he had just sold to test it for the new owner.

After that owner did not hear from Marino, he contacted his friends who searched for him and found the 30-foot boat with damage to its front starboard side off the Julia Tuttle Causeway between Miami and Miami Beach.

A massive search was launched by the Florida Fish and Wildlife, Coast Guard, and Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue along with Marino’s friends and family members who used their own boats and jet skis.

“We have covered 250 square nautical miles searching the entire Biscayne Bay from the north to the south. This is really a community effort and we have received a lot of support from local mariners and our partner agencies,” said Coast Guard Lt. Iia Carter on Thursday.

FWC said it did not know how the boat was damaged.

“This is a reminder that accidents can happen no matter how experienced you are and whether you are a boat operator or a passenger, you always have to wear a life jacket. We can not stress that enough. Life jackets are essential,” said Carter.