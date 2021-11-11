MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A winter tradition is returning to Miami.
NightGarden opens Friday at the Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden.
This magical light spectacular features light displays and special effects. This year will also feature an augmented reality experience.
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava will be there for Friday's opening.
“We’re really excited for people to come through and experience something different with their families,” she said, “creating those memories with their families.”
NightGarden is open seven days a week starting at 6 p.m.
Prices start at $24 for children ages 6 to 10 and $29 for adults.