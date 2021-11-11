MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Marie Arthus gathered every ounce of strength in her as she stood before television cameras to plead for help in finding the person who killed her 24-year-old son, Tyron Arthus.

“He was so loyal, he loved family. Right now, I could feel him right here with them. That’s the reason I can stand and speak now,” she said.

Choking back tears she said, “For them to take my son’s life, gun him down left him like a dog on side of the road, that wasn’t fair. No one deserves this. I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy,” she said.

The suspect is just a teen — BSO tells us he’s 17 year old Marcus Cooper Junior from Miramar.

CBS 4 News does not usually identify teens, but because of the severity of the crime and the need to find him, we are.

“Any time we have a brutal murder in this community it destroys the entire moral compass of what we’re trying to accomplish here,” Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said. “Leaving someone left to die on the road is an atrocity we can’t accept,” he said.

Tyron was found dead next to traffic on the side of 595 near Hiatus road in the early morning hours of Oct 8. “We know at one point he was in the car with the suspect. He was shot several times and left on the side of the road,” Sheriff Tony reveals.

Tyron’s family is now pleading with Cooper to turn himself in.

“There’s no hatred in our heart, none. Everyone deserves a second chance and everyone deserves closure. We just ask that you come in,” said Tyron’s Godmother Marie Civil. Tyron’s mom spoke directly to the suspect, “You took him, but you can not take his soul. I’m going to pray for you,” she said.

If you have information call Broward Crimestoppers at 954-493-TIPS or go to BrowardCrimestoppers.org.