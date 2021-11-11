MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The City of Miami expressed gratitude to the heroes who have served on Veterans Day.

During a ceremony at Miami City Hall, representatives from the city along with police and fire rescue thanked those for their service.

“To you, I thank you for your service, your sacrifice and you have our utmost gratitude,” said Miami Chief of Police Miami and US Army Veteran Manny Morales.

The honor guard and a ceremonial ringing of the bell to honor the men and women who literally risk it all for our country.

“This is our way of thanking them for their selfless service and to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice,” said Miami Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Robert Jorge.

Miami Police, Miami Fire Rescue, and city officials came together to show their support and to shed light on the challenges many veterans face when they return home, especially those who return with medical needs

“They should not have to fight to prove that their illnesses were caused by their service. There should be an assumption that it is, and no proof would need to be given otherwise,” said Miami commission Chair Ken Russell.

Russell said more needs to be done to protect our vets.

“Our VA should do better, our federal government should do better to protect those who protect and serve our country,” he said.

Miami Fire Engine number 5 and a Miami police vehicle were decked out in a patriotic wrap, a reminder on the roads of the heroes who keep our nation strong.

Officers who’ve served are also giving back, buying badges to show they are veterans.

“All the profits from the sale of those badges have gone to Wounded Warriors that continue to help each and every day those that carry the scars of the service they have done for our nation,” said Chief Morales.

There are currently 200 Miami police officers who are veterans and another 100 veterans currently serving in the community as firefighters.