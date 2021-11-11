MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hialeah police are investigating an armed robbery on Thursday afternoon.
Police said it happened at around 3 p.m. when 3 armed males approached 4 victims as they were arriving home near the 760 block of 23rd Street.
Authorities said the men took various items belonging to the victims, before fleeing the scene.
One victim had to be transported to a local hospital after sustaining a self-inflicted laceration to the arm due to some broken glass. It happened as he was attempting to run into his home.
Detectives continue to investigate.