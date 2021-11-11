MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Make it two wins in five days for the Dolphins after having lost 7 games in a row. Who would have guessed that scenario?

After Sunday’s win against 1-7 Houston, that saw the defense shine and look like last season’s unit, they did it again to a Super Bowl contender, Baltimore.

A team desperate for some positives, found many in a 22-10 win.

Prime Time

Thursday night football came to South Florida and the fans and players were certainly emotionally up for it. Forget the fact that the Dolphins were 2-7 on the season, everyone was charged up for this game.

X Marks The Spot

Xavien Howard made the big play in the 4th quarter, taking a fumble back for a 49-yard touchdown. It was a great return as Howard showed speed and awareness. The only thing better than the run may have been the team celebration after.

Special Teams

With 7:40 to go, Michael Palardy had the punt of the season. A perfect boot and special team ace Mack Hollins got there to down the ball on the 1-yard line. In a season of penalties on special teams and some missed field goals at bad times, it was good to see the unit come through in that situation.

It’s Tua After All

Still suffering from an injury, the Dolphins did not start quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, electing instead to go with Jacoby Brissett. But after he left with injury, Tua was forced to come in and did a nice job. He led the touchdown drive that put the game away. After dealing with all the rumors this season, his three main receivers barely playing, injuries and a poor offensive line, it was great to see good things happen for a good guy.

99-Yard Drive

With the game seemingly in hand at 15-3, the defense committed 35 yards of penalties and the Ravens cashed in for their first touchdown of the night to get within 5 points late in the game.

Defense Does It

Whatever the Dolphins defense had, give all of us some of it. A group that looked like they were in disarray for much of this season looked like a Super Bowl contender against Baltimore. They obviously changed some things up calling the defense, it reminded a lot of last season when the Dolphins defense was certainly playoff caliber. They played with hunger, enthusiasm and looked like the aggressive ball-hawking defense we all expected. Baltimore did move the ball late in the 4th quarter.