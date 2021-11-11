WATCH LIVECBS4 News This Morning
By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A person on a motor scooter was killed in an early morning crash in West Park.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said the person on the scooter was struck by a car just before 4 a.m. at the intersection of State Road 7 and Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

The person on the scooter was pronounced dead on the scene, the driver of the car stayed on the scene to speak with traffic homicide investigators.

The north and southbound lanes of State Road 7 at Hallandale Beach Boulevard in West Park are shut down till further notice. Motorists are being asked to seek alternate routes.

