FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Coconut Creek police have asked for the public’s help in finding a missing and endangered teen.
Dimitri Roberts, 16, was last seen Wednesday, around 2:45 p.m., outside Coconut Creek High School.
The North Lauderdale teen was wearing a blue shirt, khaki pants, and dark sneakers.
Police said he is on the autism spectrum but is verbal.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the police.