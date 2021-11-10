MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A new study shows COVID-19 antibodies in mothers are present in their breast milk.
Researchers followed more than 75 lactating mothers for three months.READ MORE: Pausing To Remember Kristallnacht, 'The Night Of Broken Glass' So Nobody Ever Forgets
Some of them had antibodies from contracting the actual virus, while others received an mRNA COVID vaccine.READ MORE: 2021 Veterans Day Discounts & Deals
Antibodies were present in the breast milk from both sets.
The study did not look at whether the antibodies are passed to nursing infants, but it did show they were viable enough to neutralize live, wild-type coronavirus.MORE NEWS: US Senator Marco Rubio Holds Veterans Day Event At FIU
The results were published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics.