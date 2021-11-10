  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Kennedy Space Center, Local TV, Miami News, SpaceX

CAPE CANAVERAL (CBSMiami) – After multiple delays, the SpaceX Crew 3 mission is set to take off for the international space station.

The Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to blast off from the Kennedy Space Center Wednesday night at 9:03 p.m. after NASA gave the all-clear for the weather.

The Crew 3 launch was previously delayed due to bad weather and a medical issue with one of the astronauts.

The four astronauts will be replacing Crew 2 which returned to Earth late Monday night.

The Crew Dragon capsule is expected to dock at the space station Thursday night and the crew will stay there for six months.

