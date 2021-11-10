CAPE CANAVERAL (CBSMiami) – After multiple delays, the SpaceX Crew 3 mission is set to take off for the international space station.
The Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to blast off from the Kennedy Space Center Wednesday night at 9:03 p.m. after NASA gave the all-clear for the weather.READ MORE: Broward Schools Begin On-Campus COVID Vaccinations At Select Campuses
The Crew 3 launch was previously delayed due to bad weather and a medical issue with one of the astronauts.READ MORE: John A. Ferguson Senior High History Teacher Aaron Hamid Arrested, Accused Of Sexual Activity With Student
The four astronauts will be replacing Crew 2 which returned to Earth late Monday night.MORE NEWS: Miami Police Officer Khadijha Hardemon Charged With Battery
The Crew Dragon capsule is expected to dock at the space station Thursday night and the crew will stay there for six months.