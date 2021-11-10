OPA-LOCKA (CBSMiami) – During an Opa-locka City Commission meeting Wednesday, Opa-locka Mayor Matthew Pigatt announced his resignation.

“I will not be a figurehead for corruption,” he said, following a public comment period.

According to CBS4 news partner the Miami Herald, his resignation was not on Wednesday’s agenda, surely catching those in attendance off guard.

“I am not resigning because the job is too big. I am resigning because I am in the wrong position to effect real change in my city – and in cities just like this throughout America,” he said.

Pigatt cited corruption several times in speech, which he posted a transcript of on his website.

“The forces of corruption are too strong for one person to reform. The reformers within the government are our outnumbered by those who want to compromise, maintain the status quo and promote themselves over the people,” he said, adding, “however, the people outnumber the government. The people can hold this government accountable.”