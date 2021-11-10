MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a comfortable start across South Florida but not as cool with temperatures mostly in the mid to upper 60s along the coast. Inland areas woke to temperatures in the low 60s.

Throughout the day the rain chance is low but spotty showers will be possible. Highs climb to the low 80s in the afternoon with plenty of sunshine.

Thursday morning will be milder with low 70s. It will be warmer and more humid with highs closer to the mid-80s. Some storms will be possible.

Friday we stay warm and steamy with highs near the mid-80s. As moisture continues to increase ahead of a cold front, we will see more showers and storms on Friday.

Some showers will be possible on Saturday as the front passes and then we’ll enjoy cooler, drier weather by Sunday. Lows will fall to the upper 60s by Sunday morning and highs will be pleasant in the upper 70s.

Monday morning will be even cooler with low 60s and highs will remain below normal in the upper 70s.