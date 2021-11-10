MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami Beach man was arrested after he allegedly tried to sexually assault a woman.

According to police, 31-year-old Kyandre Johnson struck up a conversation with the woman who was on the boardwalk at 23rd Street.

The woman told police after about eight minutes, he grabbed her, lifted her off the ground, covered her mouth, and carried her onto a walkway that led to the beach, according to his arrest report.

When the woman began screaming for help, Johnson reportedly threw her to the ground and started choking her.

He then tried to have her perform a sex act on him but she was able to get away.

Police said the entire incident was caught on surveillance cameras.

The following day police located Johnson, who was known to several detectives, and he was brought in for questioning. There he reportedly confessed to what happened.

Johnson has been charged with attempted sexual battery and false imprisonment.