MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Law enforcement agencies in South Florida took part in some hands-on training during a simulated attack on a motorcade with a dignitary inside.

Miami-Dade Police, City of Miami Police, and the Broward County Sheriff’s Office took part in the training on Wednesday.

“You’re driving down our 836 or our Turnpike and were driving with some congressional leader and the motorcade comes under attack what do they do and how do we assimilate it as part of our protocols, says Lt. Luis Sierra, Miami-Dade Police Special Response Team.

Through a number of scenarios, a motorcade encountered explosions, high speed, and gunfire all being part of the simulation.

“We protect the secretary of state wherever he or she may travel as well as other U.S. Government officials and foreign government officials,” says Peter Kapoukakis, Diplomatic Security Services Miami Field Office.

The Diplomatic Security Service Miami Field Office led the training by providing the techniques and procedures of what to do.

“We want to give the participants an opportunity to engage some of those skills and be able to react if something like that occurs,” says Kapoukakis.

The Diplomatic Security Service has a presence in over 270 foreign locations and 33 U.S. cities.