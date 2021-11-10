MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Members of South Florida’s Jewish community observed the 83rd anniversary of Kristallnacht, considered to be the night the Holocaust began.

Wednesday, the Holocaust Documentation and Education Center and the Consulate General of Israel in Miami remembered the perseverance of Holocaust survivors that experienced the horrors of Kristallnacht.

On November 9th and 10th, 1938, also known as “The Night of Broken Glass,” Nazis damaged and destroyed thousands of Jewish businesses, homes and synagogues in Germany and Austria leaving streets covered in glass.

Kristallnacht resulted in the deaths of 91 Jews and was the first time, tens of thousands of Jews were sent to concentration camps.

Every year there are fewer Holocaust survivors, and they say it is important to them that the younger generation knows what happened and make certain that it never happens again.