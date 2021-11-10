MIAMI (CBSMIAMI) — The Florida Highway Patrol identified the driver of a pickup truck involved in a fatal crash Tuesday afternoon in Hialeah Gardens. They said he would be facing charges in the crash that killed a pedestrian, after his vehicle struck him and several other vehicles, including a school bus in Hialeah Gardens.

Authorities identified the driver of the pickup as Lavarius C. Bethel, 38. They said he was traveling south on State Road 826, Tuesday at around 4:30 p.m. when he got on the exit ramp to NW 103 Street.

That’s when they said Bethel hit and killed a pedestrian and kept going.

At the intersection of 103rd Street at NW 77 Avenue, troopers say the pickup hit a Hialeah Gardens Middle School bus, an Audi sedan, a Ford sedan, and a Honda sedan.

FHP’s Lt. Alex Camacho said troopers had collected samples of blood to determine if impairment was a contributing factor. He said the results are pending.

Andra Pacheco says she received a call from her 19-year-old son, Alejandro Ruiz, who was airlifted to the Ryder Trauma Center.

“Mom, I’ve just been in an accident. I’m in a helicopter,” she said.

He was driving the Audi. Pacheco said his face was fractured but was glad it was not even worse.

“Truly, the angels helped us,” she said.

“I was sitting in the car and the first impact, you know, happens, and we hear it. We both hear it. Its kind of like thunder is what it sounded like,” said Alexis Rodriguez.

He was in the passenger seat of the Honda at a red light.

“We kind of, like, froze up. We didn’t know what to do. Then it just hits us,” he said

He said other than some scrapes and bruises, he and his dad, who was driving, are okay.

“We got really lucky,” Rodriguez said. “Thank God.”

The driver of the Ford also had to be airlifted along with a baby. Helicopter footage shows the woman being loaded on a stretcher with the baby on her chest.

FHP says those on the bus reported only minor injuries.

Bethel was seen in handcuffs and then in the back of an ambulance appearing to get his blood drawn.

About two hours later, that same man was with a FHP trooper looking at the pickup truck. This time, he was not in handcuffs.

The roads opened back up around 9 p.m. once all the vehicles involved were towed away.

Investigators have not released the identity of the pedestrian killed.