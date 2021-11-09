MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Surveillance video captured a wild scene at a Wendy’s drive-thru in North Miami Beach.
Police say the driver was ordering his food with six children in the car when three people started shooting at him.READ MORE: 'Mom, I’ve Been In An Accident. I’m In A Helicopter': Victims Recount Deadly 5-Vehicle Crash
It happened on Saturday at the Wendy’s on NE 167 Street and 2 Avenue.READ MORE: Former Heavyweight Champ, Turned Investor, Mike Tyson In South Florida Pushing Psychedelics
When police arrived, they found one person shot. He was transported to the hospital.
NMBPD is investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday at 4:30 PM. The driver who is the victim was ordering his food with 6 children in the vehicle and three subjects opened fire. Any information, please call crime stoppers or NMBPD at 949-5500. pic.twitter.com/pzODXeXRG8
— North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) November 9, 2021
The gunmen were able to get away.MORE NEWS: School Board Votes To Make Masks Optional For All Broward Public School Students
If you have any information that can help police, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.