By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Crime, Local TV, Miami News, North Miami Beach Shooting

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Surveillance video captured a wild scene at a Wendy’s drive-thru in North Miami Beach.

Police say the driver was ordering his food with six children in the car when three people started shooting at him.

It happened on Saturday at the Wendy’s on NE 167 Street and 2 Avenue.

When police arrived, they found one person shot. He was transported to the hospital.

The gunmen were able to get away.

If you have any information that can help police, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

CBSMiami.com Team