TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – The number of patients with COVID-19 in the state’s hospitals have ticked up slightly.
According to data released Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, 1,608 inpatients had COVID-19, up from 1,594 on Monday. The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive-care units remained the same — at 355.
After a surge in cases this summer because of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus, Florida saw steady decreases in hospitalizations in September, October, and early November. As a comparison, Florida had 15,177 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Sept. 1.
