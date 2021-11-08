Miami's Iconic Versailles Restaurant, Birthplace Of 'La Ventanita,' Celebrates 50th AnniversaryWhat originally started as a small, limited seating cafe 50 years ago has grown into the world’s most famous Cuban restaurant.

Dad Of Missing 13-Year Old Victoria Sophia Gonzalez Waited To Pick Her Up From School, She's Yet To Be SeenA 13-year-old South Florida girl has vanished after walking out of school on September 17. Police are seeking the public's help to find her.

Taste Of The Town: Authentic Greek Delights At Estiatorio Ornos At Aventura MallIt’s an escape to the Greek Islands at Estiatorio Ornos, located on the outer east side entrance of Aventura Mall.

Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival Returns For Its 36th YearYou could call this year’s 36th Annual Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival the United Nations of Film Festivals. It has a roster of approximately 200 films from 40 countries.

Josephine Baker To Be Celebrated November 28 For Her Work To Desegregate Miami ClubsShe helped desegregate clubs during the Jim Crow era.

Jon Bon Jovi Tested Positive For COVID-19, Canceled Miami Beach ConcertJon Bon Jovi canceled his Miami Beach concert after he tested positive for COVID-19 during a rapid test just before he was set to perform.