MIAMI (CBSMiami) – House Democratic leaders say they want to pass the president’s nearly $2 trillion social spending bill as early as next week.
In the meantime, the president is expected to sign the infrastructure bill soon.
Here’s some of what’s in it for Florida according to the White House website:
- $13.1 billion dollars for highways
- At least $245 million for bridge replacement and repairs
- $2.6 billion over five years to improve public transportation options
- $198 million dollars for expansion of electric vehicle charging stations
- A minimum of $100 million to help provide broadband coverage
- $1.2 billion for airports over five years
