PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – Pembroke Pines Police investigators are searching for a man who boldly stole a puppy from a pet store after trying and failing to use a fraudulent credit card.
According to police, the suspect stole a 2-month-old female French Bulldog with a merle-colored coat (white and light brown) from Forever Love Puppies located at 7801 Johnson Street on November 2.
WATCH: See the surveillance video here:
Police released surveillance video of the suspect inside and outside of the store.
They say when he was confronted by an employee for trying to use the fraudulent credit card, the man simply walked out of the store with the puppy.
If you recognize the suspect or anybody else in the video, call Detective Aner Gonzalez at 954-431-2200.