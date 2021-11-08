TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) — Gov. Ron DeSantis has filed paperwork to formally launch his 2022 re-election campaign.

DeSantis opened a campaign account Friday that is a key initial step in running, according to the state Division of Elections website.

DeSantis has long made clear he will seek a second term and had about $58 million in cash on hand in his political committee, Friends of Ron DeSantis, as of Sept. 30. Opening the campaign account will provide another avenue for him to raise money.

Through his political committee, DeSantis has dwarfed Democratic candidates Charlie Crist, Nikki Fried and Annette Taddeo in raising cash.

During an appearance Monday in Zephyrhills to discuss a special legislative session next week, DeSantis said it was “more of a formality” to open the campaign account.

“We’re not going to be doing really anything in terms of public announcements until after the legislative session,” he said. “But you know, you got to prepare for these things. And so we’re off and doing that.”

The filing came almost exactly a year before the Nov. 8, 2022, general election.

