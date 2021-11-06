  • CBS4 News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A woman was killed overnight in a crash involving multiple vehicles on the Turnpike.

It happened at approximately 1 a.m. on the northbound lanes of the highway, just south of Griffin Road.

Authorities had not identified the woman killed in the crash.

All lanes were closed during the investigation.

Two other vehicles were involved, but no one else suffered injuries during the crash.